Governor DeSantis announces $188 million for rural health

Governor Ron DeSantis is touting $188 million in funding to help expand healthcare access throughout Florida's rural communities.

In a Tuesday announcement, DeSantis said the funds will be spent across 31 rural counties.

"These investments in rural Florida will strengthen hospitals and clinics, expand the rural healthcare workforce, and help ensure Floridians can access high-quality care in their own communities," DeSantis said in a statement.

The awards are a part of Florida's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). Florida received $209 million through the federal-state initiative. The funds will grow workforce education, expand access to care through mobile health units and telehealth services, and support rural hospitals and clinics.

The announcement has been met with applause from state leaders, including Senate President Ben Albritton, who views the initiative as a part of the Rural Renaissance package he's championed throughout the last two legislative sessions.

"This is a transformational day for rural Florida as we implement the first year of a five-year initiative that will invest more than $1 billion to stabilize rural health care, expand access, and improve outcomes for Florida's rural residents," Senate President Ben Albritton said.

1 of 2 — Northwest Region 1.png While the entire state received roughly 188 million dollars in support, the Northwest region received the most with 35 groups awarded. Florida Rural Health Transformation Program / Florida Rural Health Transformation Program 2 of 2 — Northwest Region 2.png While all of Florida received roughly 188 million dollars for rural health initiatives, the majority went to 35 awardees in the Northwest Region. Florida Rural Health Transformation Program / Florida Rural Health Transformation Program

Northwest Florida received the largest breakdown of funding, with 35 planned expenditures totaling $81 million. Some of the recipients include $4.4 million for Madison County Hospital Health System, and $11.2 million for Calhoun-Liberty Hospital as well as funding for Florida State University and Florida A&M University.



Copyright 2026 WFSU