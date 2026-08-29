Dolly unravels but increased rainfall still heading towards Florida

Tropical Storm Dolly is no longer a trackable named storm, but that does not mean its impacts are finished.

Remnants of the system are expected influence weather across Florida during the coming week, bringing the potential for periods of enhanced rainfall and rough surf.

Dolly weakened after encountering dry air and strong upper-level wind shear east of the Caribbean islands, just 24 hours after being named.

Some computer forecast models have periodically shown what’s left of Dolly's circulation approaching or moving over Florida in varying degrees of strength, but the primary impacts will be rainfall, along with an occasional severe storm.

Satellite image of former Tropical Storm Dolly.

Forecast models show the potential for widespread rainfall totals of at least 2 to 4 inches across South Florida over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts.

The rainfall will be beneficial for the Sunshine State, which continues to deal with a significant drought.

Nearly the entire state is dealing with abnormally dry conditions, while 67% of Florida is officially experiencing drought conditions.

The heavy rainfall could still create localized problems when it occurs over a short period of time or where drainage is poor.

For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch will likely be issued for portions of the Florida Peninsula, later on during the workweek.

What’s left of the tropical cyclone will also produce impacts along the state’s beaches.

Futurecast showing the remnants for Tropical Storm Dolly.

Seas and surf are expected to become rough, leading to an increased risk of dangerous rip currents.

Beachgoers should pay close attention to warning flags and lifeguards as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches.

For these reasons, the remnants of Dolly are worth watching even though there is no indication of a threat of a hurricane for Florida.

Beyond Dolly's remnants, the Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet, with no other areas that will pose a threat to Florida.

Computer forecast models continue to show signs of enhanced tropical cyclone activity across the central and eastern Pacific, while the Atlantic is expected to remain comparatively quiet.

The lack of additional areas to monitor is notable given that the Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its peak, and there has yet to be a hurricane in 2026.

The hurricane season runs Nov. 30, with peak activity occurring during August, September and October.