Officials have ordered evacuations along the Gulf coast in seven counties as Hurricane Isaias nears

Hurricane Isaias is heading for the North Gulf Coast. Forecasters say it could strengthen up to a category 3 storm before making landfall.

During a press conference Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis said evacuations have already begun in low-lying areas close to the coast.

"Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Franklin, and Gulf have issued evacuation orders generally on zones A and B, the barrier islands, and other low-lying areas. This storm has the potential to produce. I think right now they're in the range of five to seven feet of storm surge," he said.

The governor is telling people in areas facing impact to prepare now.

"Execute your plan. Make sure that you are doing things like filling up your gas tank. Make sure you have enough water and non-perishable food to last for as long as power is out. If you're in the Panhandle, assume that you are going to lose power. Prepare that you are going to lose power. That is likely to happen with a storm that reaches hurricane status," he said.

Isaias is the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

Forecasters warn that it could strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane as it churns over the unusually warm waters of the Gulf. But they are also watching a wall of strong atmospheric wind shear, which they hope will act as a brake, disrupting the storm's core and preventing it from becoming that strong before making landfall.



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