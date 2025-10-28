WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky is retiring

WUSF's longtime General Manager JoAnn Urofsky is retiring.

Urofsky has led the station since 2002, overseeing tremendous growth and navigating the evolution of technology and listener habits.

She announced her plans Tuesday to step down on Jan. 5. A transition plan will be announced later.

“My time at WUSF has been incredibly rewarding,” Urofsky said. “I am proud that our commitment to public service – building community through trusted journalism, classical music, jazz, and culture – has remained steadfast. As I step away, I’m confident this mission is in excellent hands with a new generation of talented leaders and innovators dedicated to serving the community through public media.”

During Urofsky's tenure, the Tampa Bay region and WUSF grew to serve one of the nation's top 20 radio markets, and a leader in Florida's public media market.

She oversaw the acquisition and launch of WSMR, the state's only 24-7 classical music station. That allowed WUSF 89.7 to shift its midday programming to local and national news coverage throughout the day. In 2022, All Night Jazz transitioned to online, moving WUSF to a 24-7 news talk station.

In the past three decades, WUSF's newsroom has doubled in size, and provides daily local coverage on air, online and on demand through its newsletter, podcast and social media content. WUSF's journalism has been honored with numerous state, regional and national awards for its local news content. This year, it received the prestigious national Edward R. Murrow award for overall excellence in the large market division.

Urofsky led the station through a significant transition in 2017. The University of South Florida holds WUSF's broadcast licenses, and trustees opted to sell the television spectrum during a Federal Communication Commission's auction. The $18.7 million dollar sale ended WUSF's PBS broadcast and resulted in staff layoffs.

As general manager, Urofsky serves as an associate vice president at the university.

"I have known and worked alongside JoAnn for many years and have always appreciated her deeply felt commitment to serving the people of Florida,” USF President Rhea Law said.

“The radio station provides an important service to our communities and JoAnn has always focused on ensuring it remains connected to the people of Florida. I also am a regular listener of WUSF and I am grateful for JoAnn's many contributions and her leadership.”

Urofsky started her broadcasting career as a deejay at a country music station but eventually found her calling in public radio. She worked as jazz director at a station in West Virgina and later served as program director for the public radio station in Syracuse, New York.

In 1992, she moved to Florida, to be station manager at WUSF's sister station in Fort Myers, which is now WGCU. She became station manager at WUSF in 1994 and general manager in 2002.