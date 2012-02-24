Red Cross Begins Rescuing Injured From Homs

The International Committee of the Red Cross said today that its crews had reached the restive city of Homs in Syria and they have begun evacuating some of those injured by the shelling.

The Telegraph reports that the Red Cross said there was no word if two wounded Western journalists were were evacuated, as well as the body of two others. The Telegraph adds:

This news comes as delegates from 70 countries gathered in Tunis to discuss the situation in Syria. As Mark reported earlier, the "Friends of Syria" group is set to call on President Bashar Assad to step down.

According to the BBC, French journalist Edith Bouvier issued a video pleading for assistance. She said she needs surgery for a broken leg "and is said to be in a potentially life-threatening condition."

Update at 3:47 p.m. ET. The Four Journalists:

We've updated this post this reflect the fact that the four western journalists have not been rescued, as The Telegraph had reported.

