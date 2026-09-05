USF football begins 30th season with new coaches, a rebuilt roster and highest expectations

In 1997, South Florida football lived in trailers next to the practice field, a Division I-AA start-up with a blank history book to fill. Although nothing breaks writer’s block like a 77-point win in the inaugural game.

Fast forward 30 years, and the Bulls are starting a new chapter. But unlike those decades of evolution, these pages are filled with reinvention.

There is no shortage of fresh faces and ideas: Coaches, players, leaders, commitment, voices. An on-campus stadium and operations center is rising, while a longtime home will soon fade into the past. It’s a rare vortex of upper mobility in college football.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. When we last saw the Bulls on the field, it was a lackluster December showing in the Cure Bowl. Days earlier, Coach Alex Golesh snagged a magic carpet to the Auburn Plains. Many players sat out — some soon joining Golesh.

The fan base was reeling until CEO Rob Higgins — he of “no excuses” — performed his own sleight of hand, securing Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline as the Bulls’ seventh head coach.

“We're just so fortunate that he took the leap and believes in us just like we believe in him,” Higgins told the Tampa Bay Sports Commission podcast.

On Saturday, fans get to see how all the changes play out when the program’s 30th season opens at home against Florida International, kicking off the Bulls’ final slate at Raymond James Stadium.

What will Hartline be thinking when he runs out of the tunnel as a head coach for the first time?

"It's not about being a head coach or like any of that stuff. I'm going to battle with my dudes, my staff, our players," he said. "That's what I'm excited for. ... I want them to know the hard work will pay off. And I'm praying that in due time that'll be the feeling."

Here’s glance at the 2026 South Florida Bulls.

The big three-oh!

The newborn Bulls were an independent in what is now known as the Football Championship Subdivision. Months before thrashing Kentucky Wesleyan 80-3 on Sept. 3, 1997, in their first game at old Tampa Stadium, Jim Leavitt was hired as the first coach.In 2010, he was also the first coach fired.

At one point in 2007, USF was ranked No. 2 in the nation, but through 24 years of conference play it still not won a conference title. Coach No. 7 has some experience in that sort of thing and expects the Bulls to challenge for an American Conference crown.

“I'm proud to be a part of this conference,” Hartline said. “Frankly, (it) was part of the decision when we had to check all of our variables and all of our boxes, and we're going to make sure we represent this conference and South Florida the right way.”

Who’s the boss(es)?

Hartline brings an Ohio State pedigree to his first head-coaching gig, along with a mega-reputation as a recruiter, teacher and communicator. Will his Buckeye “DNA,” push USF to a championship?

There will be obvious differences from the Golesh years, most noticeably a more balanced offensive attack compared to the Byrum Brown-led clock-spinning no-huddle.

ALSO READ: New USF coach Brian Hartline infuses a little Buckeye DNA into Bulls' blueprint

"Getting back to that old-school football,'' running backs coach Elijah Brooks said. "Being physical."

Before coming to USF, Josh Aldridge’s East Carolina’s defense topped the American Conference in several categories. Nearly all the starters will be new, but don’t expect a drop in aggressiveness from the previous regime — with more of an emphasis on playing fast and attacking mistakes.

Hartline says Aldridge’s knowledge of the American Conference is as important as his clear, concise and passionate coaching.

“I was not an expert in the conference at that time I'm going through the hiring process,” Hartline said. “Josh arguably had the best defense in the conference last year.”

USF Athletics Michael Van Buren (3) was named the Bulls' starting quarterback in a tight competition with fellow transfer Luke Kromenhoek. Coaches cited Van Buren's leadership and elusiveness.

Starting at quarterback

Junior Michael Van Buren will start after making 12 starts at Mississippi State and LSU. He beat out Luke Kromenhoek, another transfer with Power 4 experience at Mississippi State and Florida State.

Hartline commended Van Buren’s command of the huddle and leadership. The coach said the competition came down to the final scrimmage, noting, “we’ll need them both.”

“I think Mike does do a good job of creating plays and getting out of the pocket,” Hartline said. “You've always got to be mindful of taking care of the football and not putting it in jeopardy.”

Van Buren, one of six team captains, said he has “what it takes to compete and what it takes to win games.”

Other players to watch

OFFENSE



Mudia Reuben, WR — one of only two returning offensive starters; finished 2025 with 495 yards and five TDs and exploded late in the season.

Bryson Rodgers, WR — redshirt junior transfer from Ohio State, which recruited him as a four-star prospect out of Pasco County’s Wiregrass Ranch High.

D.J. Crowther, RB — transfer out of Dartmouth, where he ran for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Kenny Odom, WR — portal addition who caught 108 balls for 1,323 yards and 14 touchdowns in two years at Texas-El Paso.

Caleb Cook, OT — graduate transfer who play in 43 games in six seasons at Georgia Southern; on Outland Trophy watch list; team captain.

DEFENSE



C.J. Hicks, Edge — five-star prospect who transferred from Ohio State, where he played 44 games over four seasons; grad student who redshirted in 2025; team captain.

Grayson “Pup” Howard, LB — transferred after limited playing time last year at Florida; former four-star expected to be a major piece in defensive rebuild; team captain.

Za'Quan Bryan, CB — redshirt junior posted 57 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception before transferring from Minnesota.

Asani Redwood, DT — four seasons and 39 games played at West Virginia before transfer to USF; former MaxPrep All-American and Georgia first team all-state.

Ayden Jackson, S — transfer from Georgia Southern (74 tackles, 3 interceptions in 2025), where he played in three bowl games.

Tavon Ward, S — Key defensive returnee who started 10 games and appeared in 11 in 2025; ranked third on the team with 60 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS



Nico Gramatica, K — on Lou Groza watch list after scoring 113 points for Bulls last year; Son of former Buccaneer Martin Gramatica.

Alvon Isaac, RB/KR/PR —21-yard average on punt returns last year; on Paul Hornung Award watch list for his all-purpose/return ability.

USF Athletics First-year South Florida head coach Brian Hartline offers tutelage to running back Bryson Rodgers (1) during training camp in August 2026. Rogers transferred during the offseason from Ohio State, where Hartline was offensive coordinator.

No longer here

Beside Golesh and seven members of his staff who went with him to Auburn, the Bulls lost more than 30 players in the portal. Here are some of the bigger names:

Byrum Brown, QB (Auburn); James Chenault, CB (Utah); Jonas Duclona, CB (Georgia Tech); Nykahi Davenport, RB (Auburn); Chas Nimrod, WR (Auburn); Fred Gaskin, SS (Auburn); Jeremiah Koger, WR (Auburn); Jarvis Lee, CB (SMU); Cole Best, C (Auburn); Keshaun Singleton, WR (Auburn); Locklan Hewlett, QB (Auburn); Christian Neptune, WR (Auburn).

The on-campus stadium

Playing in an NFL facility was once a recruiting asset because South Florida didn’t have much else to sell. Now, the stadium symbolizes what USF has outgrown. So, next fall a $400 million on-campus facility will open as the program looks to place itself among the nation’s top football schools.

“It just resembles where we are, were and where we want to go,” Hartline said. “It's great to have a big shiny house, but it's not about the house, it's about how you operate in the house. You know, is it a house or is it a home?”

In the rear-view mirror will be Raymond James Stadium, 12 miles from campus, with little around it to engage the 300,000 living alumni who live within 150 miles of Tampa.

“Really, the only thing you're missing is a great campus experience,” Higgins said.

Who's on the radio?

Jim Lighthall, who has called more than 900 South Florida men’s basketball games, takes over as the Bulls’ play-by-play radio voice.

Lighthall, who has been part of the broadcasts from Day 1, replaces Jim Louk, who retired after calling more than 3,000 USF events over 43 years — including the first 29 years of football.

“I learned so much from (Louk),” said Lighthall, a USF alumnus. “He set the tone in terms of professionalism through a lot of ups and downs. I tend to get a little emotional at times and he taught me how to keep a level head, not to get too crazy when things are going good and not to get too down when things are going poorly.”

What the prognosticators say

Despite the turnover, the talent is there for South Florida. How quickly the pieces come together will decide Hartline’s first season.

Unlike last year, when the Bulls opened with Boise State, Florida and Miami, there is no Power 4 opponent. So, the schedule gives USF some breathing room. College Football News calls it the easiest schedule in the American, while Athlon describes the nonconference slate as “shockingly easy.”

The tougher American tests include Sept. 12 at Army and a Thursday-night trip to Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 8. USF also visits East Carolina and Florida Atlantic before hosting Memphis and finishing against Tulane. The closing stretch could determine whether the year is simply successful or a run at the American title.

How to watch FIU vs. South Florida

Who : Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls

: Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls When : Saturday at 7 p.m.

: Saturday at 7 p.m. Where : Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Radio : WRBQ 104.7 FM, Bulls Unlimited, USF Bulls App

: WRBQ 104.7 FM, Bulls Unlimited, USF Bulls App Tickets : Starting around $20, through Ticketmaster

: Starting around $20, through Ticketmaster Odds : South Florida by 14.5

: South Florida by 14.5 Fan giveaway: 30th anniversary rally towel

About the Panthers

FIU, of Conference USA, opens its 25th season and Coach Willie Simmons’ second at the Panthers' coach. Last year, the Panthers went 7-6 and earned a bid in the First Responder Bowl. The offense will be led by transfer quarterback JJ Kohl, who threw for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns in six starts at Appalachian State.

Some local prep starts making their homecoming: RB Anthony Carrie, Carrollwood Day School, WR Greg Gaines III, Tampa Bay Tech, and WR/KR Maguire Anderson, Mitchell High.

"Their roster is built from probably about 70% of Florida guys," Hartline said. "So, you know what kind of athletes they are. They love ball. They got an edge to them. They're athletic."

