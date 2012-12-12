© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Milwaukee Pub Gets Buzz With New Concoction

Published December 12, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And last word in business now is: marketing with bite.

Dave Sobelman was looking for a little bit of buzz for his Milwaukee business, Sobelman's Pub and Grill.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

So he announced a new concoction, a Bloody Mary with celery, yes, and also pickled asparagus, pickled onions...

GREENE: Also shrimp, and here's where things get crazy - a chunk of cheese and a piece of Polish sausage.

MONTAGNE: And it gets crazier - also on a stick, a cheeseburger slider.

GREENE: And all this sells for $9. And oh, you also get a chaser of beer.

MONTAGNE: I don't know, David. Anyway, I guess Sobelman got his buzz. The drink was picked up by the U.K.'S Daily Mail as a story.

GREENE: Yeah, I can do the salad stuff, but the burger gets a little much. But the lesson, put a burger on it.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
