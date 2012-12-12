Milwaukee Pub Gets Buzz With New Concoction

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And last word in business now is: marketing with bite.

Dave Sobelman was looking for a little bit of buzz for his Milwaukee business, Sobelman's Pub and Grill.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

So he announced a new concoction, a Bloody Mary with celery, yes, and also pickled asparagus, pickled onions...

GREENE: Also shrimp, and here's where things get crazy - a chunk of cheese and a piece of Polish sausage.

MONTAGNE: And it gets crazier - also on a stick, a cheeseburger slider.

GREENE: And all this sells for $9. And oh, you also get a chaser of beer.

MONTAGNE: I don't know, David. Anyway, I guess Sobelman got his buzz. The drink was picked up by the U.K.'S Daily Mail as a story.

GREENE: Yeah, I can do the salad stuff, but the burger gets a little much. But the lesson, put a burger on it.

