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The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

New report details abuses at ‘Alligator Alcatraz,' Florida rolls back Flock and more

WLRN Public Media
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others, tour "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others, tour "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with Your Florida state government team reporter Meghan Bowman about a new report detailing the state’s spending on immigration efforts and another highlighting abuses at the now-defunct migrant detention center in the Everglades.

New report details abuses at 'Alligator Alcatraz' 

(0:00) The now defunct Everglades migrant detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" did not meet federal standards for health and safety.

A new report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General found that detainees were not given adequate living space, recreation time and access to clean water.

Another report was released on the same day and details how much the state has spent on immigration efforts during the past year.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has spent about $989 million during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Nearly $568 million of that went toward immigration-related expenditures

If Florida experiences two major storms before the end of the year, the agency projects a $1.5 billion deficit for the state's emergency fund.

Guests:

  • Meghan Bowman, Your Florida state government team reporter. 
  • Sen. Shevrin Jones, (D) Miami-Dade County.

Florida rolls back Flock cameras amid backlash 


(20:02) Florida has banned Flock cameras and other Automated License Plate Readers or ALPRs from state highways.

The controversial technology is used to track license plate numbers, vehicle details and even bumper stickers for law enforcement.

Police and sheriff's departments across Florida have since announced they will stop using the cameras. But some law enforcement officials say the cameras have been a valuable tool in combatting crime.

Guests:

  • Juan Caro, senior fellow for Law and Justice Policy at the America First Policy Institute. 
  • A.J. "Tony" Smith, Franklin County Sheriff. 

Weekly news briefing  


(37:16) In education news, the Florida Department of Education released a report that shows nearly 600 books were removed, restricted or discontinued from public schools across the state during the last school year. The removals come from 10 of the state's 67 counties, most of them rural.

State education officials have approved new artificial intelligence regulations for K-12 public schools.

More counties are looking to ban or impose a moratorium on building new AI data centers.

In Bradenton, a new nonprofit is hosting group board game sessions to improve mental health.
Copyright 2026 WLRN
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The Florida Roundup Alligator AlcatrazFlock CameraImmigration
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