Florida House Approves Bill To Help Anti-Abortion Centers

Florida may agree to permanently fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers under a bill passed by the Republican-led House.

The House voted 73-29 for the bill with Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over the proposal.

Democrats lambasted the legislation, saying it was designed to help "fake clinics" that are run by anti-abortion activists. Republicans asserted they were trying to offer pregnant women choices that would help their health.

Florida legislators have set aside money for the pregnancy centers since 2006. But the $4 million must be renewed each year in the annual budget

Instead the bill (HB 41) would require that the state sign a contract with an organization that oversees a network of clinics.

Service providers can include faith-based organizations, but no religious content can be promoted.

