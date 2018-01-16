© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Florida House Approves Bill To Help Anti-Abortion Centers

authorBy Associated Press
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2018 at 12:07 AM EST

Florida may agree to permanently fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers under a bill passed by the Republican-led House.

The House voted 73-29 for the bill with Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over the proposal.

Democrats lambasted the legislation, saying it was designed to help "fake clinics" that are run by anti-abortion activists. Republicans asserted they were trying to offer pregnant women choices that would help their health.

Florida legislators have set aside money for the pregnancy centers since 2006. But the $4 million must be renewed each year in the annual budget

Instead the bill (HB 41) would require that the state sign a contract with an organization that oversees a network of clinics.

Service providers can include faith-based organizations, but no religious content can be promoted.

Copyright 2018 Health News Florida
tagsHeading
Health News Florida Pregnancy Crisis Centers
Associated Press
seeStoriesBy
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now