The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about...
Jacksonville’s Emergency Pregnancy Services center is holding a fundraiser Wednesday night at Bold City Brewery in Riverside and protesters will be...
Volusia and Flagler counties are trying to combat high fetal and infant mortality rates.
Gov. Rick Scott on Monday signed 30 bills into law, including a measure that could make more permanent a controversial pregnancy “support services”...
Remember those billboards on the highway imploring drivers to "choose life"? Florida lawmakers want to fund them with taxpayer dollars. A bill that...
The Florida Legislature for more than a decade earmarked funding in the state budget for “pregnancy support services.”
Florida lawmakers appear to be fast tracking a controversial bill that seeks to regulate the state’s pregnancy crisis centers. The measure that wades...
Florida may agree to permanently fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers under a bill passed by the Republican-led House.
With only one committee hearing, a bill seeking to regulate Florida’s pregnancy crisis centers is now heading to the House floor. But, pro-choice...
A revived bill that wades into the abortion debate has passed its first Florida Senate Committee, but not without opposition.