The legacy of Reconstruction reverberates. So why aren't students learning about it? (Rebroadcast)

A new report from the nonprofit Zinn Education Project found that 45 states have insufficient or non-existent lesson coverage of Reconstruction in schools.

Historians warn that eclipsing the aftermath of the Civil War will lead students to be uninformed about the seeds of racial inequity today.

From TIME‘s coverage of the report:

We hear from experts about the legacy of Reconstruction. Plus, we share highlights from our tour of a special exhibit on Reconstruction at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Read the Transcript

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5