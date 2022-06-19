© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The legacy of Reconstruction reverberates. So why aren't students learning about it? (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published June 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Frederick Douglass's image is projected on the Robert E. Lee Monument as people gather around in Richmond, Virginia.
Frederick Douglass's image is projected on the Robert E. Lee Monument as people gather around in Richmond, Virginia.

A new report from the nonprofit Zinn Education Project found that 45 states have insufficient or non-existent lesson coverage of Reconstruction in schools.

Historians warn that eclipsing the aftermath of the Civil War will lead students to be uninformed about the seeds of racial inequity today.

From TIME‘s coverage of the report:

We hear from experts about the legacy of Reconstruction. Plus, we share highlights from our tour of a special exhibit on Reconstruction at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Read the Transcript

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5
Tags
1A
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now