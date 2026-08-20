You want to join a clinical trial? Here’s what to know about the hurdles

Connecting people with clinical trials is complicated — even if people identify a promising match, there’s a slew of potentially thorny factors, including geographic incompatibility, and financial and time considerations.

Simply finding an appropriate trial can present an enormous hurdle. In a recent online survey of more than 2,000 adults, 71% of patients with chronic conditions said they would be likely to participate in a clinical trial if given the chance. But two-thirds said that their healthcare provider had never discussed clinical trials with them. According to one study using data from 2020, just 9% of adults reported ever being invited to participate in a clinical trial.

Clinical trials are essential to the development of new and effective medical treatments. But gathering the real-world human data necessary to win Food and Drug Administration approval for drugs, devices, and other interventions can be an arduous task. By one estimate, up to 86% of clinical trials don’t meet their recruitment targets during the trial time frame.

Getting people signed up isn’t the only challenge.

“Recruitment is one thing — retention is another,” said Alan Balch, executive board chair at the Patient Advocate Foundation, which has a clinical trial search tool and maintains extensive educational materials online. “Every touchpoint is an opportunity for access and affordability to be a problem.”

The need to improve patient participation in clinical trials is not a new concern, but it’s attracting new interest.

In June, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an effort to streamline and enhance clinical research in the United States. It included a public request for information about whether to modify federal rules that currently deter some trial sponsors from paying clinical trial participants for expenses such as travel and lodging.

In July, a group of nearly 200 patient advocacy and public health groups sent a letter to the Senate sponsors of the Clinical Trial Modernization Act, urging its passage. The bill would allow trial sponsors to cover trial participants’ medical costs, such as insurance deductibles and copays, and nonmedical expenses like travel and childcare. It would also exclude up to $2,000 in financial support for clinical trial participation from federal taxes, so people wouldn’t risk losing their eligibility for Medicaid or other income-based programs if they signed on.

While these efforts to improve clinical trials and patient participation are ongoing, here are answers to some questions about how the system works now and what patients can do if they want to take part.

Why Be a Guinea Pig? Understand the Facts

In some trials, some participants are given a new drug or therapy that’s being investigated while others receive a placebo with no physical effect.

But there are many types of clinical trials. Some test different drug combinations, for example. They can test medical devices, preventive measures such as vaccines, or lifestyle changes. Others test ways to screen for or diagnose medical conditions.

For people with very serious illnesses, a clinical trial may offer the best hope for extending their life or improving their quality of life.

“Cancer is often a fatal disease, and clinical trials offer an opportunity to try something that may or may not be better,” said Mark Fleury, the policy principal for emerging science at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “If you know the existing standard of care has an average survival of eight months, you want something with a better opportunity.”

In addition, even if patients don’t receive the therapy being tested in the clinical trial, they are monitored closely throughout and receive the gold standard of care, which they might not receive elsewhere, patient advocates said.

Some people decide to participate in trials to aid in advancing science.

Jim Taylor’s wife, Geri, died of Alzheimer’s disease two years ago, more than a decade after her diagnosis in 2012. The couple became advocates for people with the disease, and Taylor is continuing that effort. He’s currently participating in three observational Alzheimer’s trials that are employing cognitive tests and scans to track how his brain is changing compared with the brains of people who’ve been diagnosed with the disease.

“The reason I’ve done it is so I can explain to people, with some authenticness and experience, what a trial is like,” he said.

Finding a Clinical Trial

Despite widespread interest in clinical trial participation, most patients don’t know how to find one.

They can’t necessarily count on their doctors for help. According to an online survey of just over 500 primary care physicians in March, sponsored by the Patient Advocate Foundation, even though 86% of respondents said they were somewhat or very likely to refer their patients to a trial, only 37% had ever done so. When doctors did discuss clinical trials with their patients, it was usually because they had asked about them (67%), they weren’t responding to standard treatment (65%), or their disease was progressing (55%).

But for time-strapped doctors, identifying clinical trials for which patients might be eligible isn’t a simple task. A community oncologist, for example, would typically have to conduct a search using one of the available clinical trial search engines (clinicaltrials.gov is the most comprehensive), type in all the patient’s characteristics, look at the trials that might be appropriate, and call the site to ask whether the trial is still open, Fleury said.

“And if they’re successful, what happens? They lose their patient,” he said.

Patients may have an even tougher time searching for trials on their own. Some patient advocacy groups have in-person or online navigators that can help people identify trials they might be eligible for.

The American Cancer Society has a clinical trial matching service, for example. Organizations such as the Arthritis Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society have information about disease-specific trials on their websites.

If a hospital or health facility is part of a clinical trial, patients there are often best positioned to enroll. Patients can ask their doctor or the facility for more information.

“Most recruitment for a trial happens at the site where the trial is happening,” Balch said.

There’s a Trial, but You Can’t Enroll

Much of the clinical research in the U.S. is conducted at large, often urban, academic medical centers. It can be tough for patients to enroll in a trial at a site unless they live nearby or are already being treated there, according to clinical trial experts.

To participate in a trial, people generally have to meet periodically with the researchers conducting it. They may also need to get regular blood draws or imaging, or to answer questionnaires to monitor their progress.

“The number one barrier keeping patients out of trials is a lack of onsite clinical trials,” Fleury said.

A 2019 study that examined 8,893 cancer patients’ participation in clinical trials found that more than half (55.6%) didn’t have an available trial for their type and stage of cancer at the medical facility where they were being treated. An additional 21.5% didn’t meet the eligibility criteria for an available trial.

If a patient identifies a clinical trial at a viable location and wants to be considered, the patient should contact the trial recruiters directly and ask them, Balch said.

“That’s just the beginning,” he said. Patients also need to find out whether they meet a trial’s eligibility requirements and whether it’s covered by insurance, and to consider how they’re going to pay for any medical or nonmedical costs.

Recently there’s been a lot of interest in decentralized access to clinical trials, so patients could do at least some of the trial tasks at home or at their local cancer center, for example.

“It’s not common yet,” Balch said. But if decentralization grows, he said, it will open up the opportunity to more patients — and more representative groups of patients.

There’s a Trial, but You Can’t Afford It

If someone participates in a clinical trial, the trial sponsor picks up the tab for costs stemming directly from the trial, including the drug or device being investigated.

In addition, under the Affordable Care Act, most commercial health plans are required to cover routine patient costs associated with participating in a clinical trial.

But that doesn’t mean members won’t owe anything. They are generally still responsible for any deductibles, copays, or coinsurance amounts for the routine care that they receive during a clinical trial. And the ACA doesn’t require plans to have out-of-network benefits. That means if a clinical trial is sponsored by a provider that is out of someone’s provider network, the plan might not cover those costs.

Medicare and Medicaid have similar requirements for coverage of routine clinical trial costs.

For some patients, incidental expenses can put participation in a clinical trial out of financial reach. Participants may face costs for travel to the trial site, parking, lodging, childcare, or taking time off work.

“There shouldn’t be an added set of concerns and disincentives around costs and financial toxicity,” said Wendy Selig, the founder and CEO of WSCollaborative, a healthcare consultancy. Selig is also the project lead for Equitable Access to Clinical Trials, which aims to eliminate incidental costs for patients in trials.

Some trial sponsors pay for incidental expenses but might not make that clear up front to patients who are considering participating.

Patients should take the initiative and ask, Selig said. “There may in fact be help, and you should take advantage of it if it’s available.”

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