Sandwiches, water and care: World Central Kitchen touches down in Morocco

Published September 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
A World Central Kitchen worker hands out food in Morocco. (Courtesy)
Nearly a week after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco, the rescue and recovery effort continues, impeded by still-impassable Atlas Mountain roads and pathways.

Among the most desperate needs for survivors are medical care, shelter and food. The latter is where World Central Kitchen comes in.

The organization, founded by Chef Jose Andres, touched down in Morocco within 48 hours of the earthquake and has, so far, distributed about 1,200 meals, many of them near the epicenter of the quake. The group has helped with more than a dozen evacuations.

Erin Gore is on the ground in Ouirgane, Morocco with the World Central Kitchen Team. She talks to host Robin Young.

