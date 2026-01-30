Florida's driver license exams will be given in English only, officials say

Florida's driver license exams will have to be taken in English and without an interpreter starting Feb. 6.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, all driver's license knowledge and skills examinations will be given exclusively in English. This applies to all classifications, including oral exams.

Knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications have previously been offered in multiple languages, according to the release. Commercial Learner's Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were available in English and Spanish.

The agency has updated its driver license testing system statewide. According to the release, language translation services will no longer be allowed for knowledge or skills tests. Any printed exams in languages other than English will also be removed.

"FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior," the release said.

James Fishback, who is running for governor as a Republican, wrote on X that if he were elected, he'd go further.

"I'll revoke every driver's license issued to anyone who did not take the test in English," Fishback said.

The change comes as the Florida Senate has started moving forward with a proposal (SB 86) that, in part, would require law enforcement officers to take into custody truck drivers who are determined to be undocumented immigrants and help transfer them to federal immigration officials.

Also, it would require impounding trucks driven by undocumented immigrants who are taken into custody and imposing $50,000 fines on the vehicles’ owners.

The bill is a response to semi-tractor-trailer driver Harjinder Singh, a native of India, who was arrested in August following a crash that allegedly stemmed from him attempting a U-turn on the turnpike in St. Lucie County. Three people died in the crash.

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.