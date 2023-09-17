Women aged 40 and older gathered in Chicago to relive their jump rope days

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Double Dutch - you hear those words and probably imagine girls, maybe with pigtails, leaping high over two ropes being turned to a beat. In Chicago the other day, women, hundreds of them, all 40 or older - it was the 40+ Double Dutch Club's 3rd National Playdate, a time to remember being a kid by socializing and working up a sweat jumping rope. NPR's Cheryl Corley was there.

CHERYL CORLEY, BYLINE: It was a perfect day to join friends for play - sunny and warm late morning with lots of music going. Forty-six-year-old Amy Skipper remembered when she began jumping double Dutch. She was about 8. But she hadn't jumped rope for decades.

AMY SKIPPER: It came back just like clockwork. They say once you learn, you never forget. And it came right back. Now, I can't jump as long, but I still got it (laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF JUMPING ROPE)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: There you go.

CORLEY: Pamela Robinson came up with the idea for hundreds of women from across the country to come to Chicago to play for a day. She founded the 40+ Double Dutch Club seven years ago. The 52-year-old says she needed to get out of a funk and remember what brought her joy.

PAMELA ROBINSON: So it takes you back to childhood, back to a time where there's no stress, there's no bills. You don't have any issues when you're a kid jumping rope.

(SOUNDBITE OF JUMPING ROPE)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You go around each other.

(CHEERING)

CORLEY: Women gathered in clusters, some turning rope in syncopated rhythms, others counting off and running in the ropes, feet and knees lifting high like they were part of a giant sports team. Everyone wore a black shirt, the numbers on their back, a proud display of their age, every decade from the '40s to the '80s represented.

LYDIA REED: My name is Lydia Reed. I am 48. I will be 49 in September.

LISA BARNES: My name is Lisa. I'm from Philadelphia, and I'm 56.

CORLEY: Lisa Barnes found out about the club through Facebook and says for her and many of the women, the 40+ Double Dutch Club offers them much more than exercise.

BARNES: Love it. The sisterhood, the friendship, the fellowship. And I'm just enjoying myself.

CORLEY: The women play other games, too. They step in unison to a line dance, swing hula hoops around their hips. Some sit to play some jacks. But the main event is double Dutch.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Jack be nimble. Jack be quick. We're over 40 and trying to stay fit.

CORLEY: Some are amazing acrobats.

KIMBERLY BAKER: My name is Kimberly Baker.

CORLEY: Miss Kim, as she's called, is one of the younger ones in the bunch.

BAKER: I'm 43 years old. I used to jump in competition when I was a young girl. And so I stopped. You know, life got grown, and you have kids and all that.

(SOUNDBITE OF JUMPING ROPE)

CORLEY: That hasn't slowed her down. As the ropes turn, Miss Kim jumps in, drops down and does a few push ups, her feet and arms rising together in superb coordination.

BAKER: Today was my first day of doing it. And so I was really, really excited because I finally got it.

CORLEY: And then she throws in a little speed jumping.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Five, 10, 15, three. Five 10, 15, four. Five, 10, 15, five.

CORLEY: There are now 100 40+ Double Dutch chapters, or sub clubs, as they are called, located in the U.S, Canada, Germany and Israel. The jumpers typically get together once a week. No better way to stay in shape, says Sharon Cockerham.

SHARON COCKERHAM: And to be 65 and in great shape, it's awesome. It's awesome. And I love it. I love jumping. I love teaching people how to jump. And I love the progression of, you know, seeing beginners. I love it, love it, love it.

That's just about what everyone here at the 40+ Double Dutch Club says as they hang together, playing the games they grew up on during a warm, sunny day. Cheryl Corley, NPR News, Chicago.

