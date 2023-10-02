© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How hip-hop influenced what we wear

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Virgil Abloh and models walk the runway during Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Virgil Abloh and models walk the runway during Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

In 2023, we celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. But the genre isn’t all rhymes on the radio. For decades, it’s also influenced culture through style.

Designers like Karl Kani and April Walker made popular styles that were later sported by stars like Tupac Shakur andSnoop Dogg. Fashion houses like Chanel and Versace became inspired by top artists, and brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren were highly sought out by people in the scene.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy is a music journalist. Her book “Fashion Killa: How Hip-Hop Revolutionized High Fashion” is the first anthology of the fashion industry and hip-hop’s influence on it. It’s available Oct. 10.We talk to her about hip-hop’s impact on fashion.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Jorgelina Manna-Rea is a WUSF Rush Family/USF Zimmerman School Digital News intern for the fall of 2021, her second straight semester with WUSF.
See stories by Jorgelina Manna-Rea
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now