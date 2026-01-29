© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
New technology uses targeted approach to battle against cancer

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 29, 2026 at 9:43 PM EST
Proton treatment delivers a beam of radiation to tumor, disrupting the cancer cell’s DNA and destroying it.
IBA
Proton treatment delivers a beam of radiation to tumor, disrupting the cancer cell’s DNA and destroying it.

The battle in the fight against cancer is evolving. Southwest Florida Proton recently unveiled the latest technology used to combat the disease by using a precise and targeted approach to eliminating tumors.

The facility is the first of its kind on the west coast of Florida and will help locals going through cancer treatments using proton radiation.

WGCU's Cary Barbor takes a look at the new technology.

New Tech Enters the Battle Against Cancer | WGCU News


