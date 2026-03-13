Worrying keeping you from sleep? Try these techniques

For our bodies, sleep is always a hot commodity. It fuels recovery, supports muscle growth and leads to a better quality of life.

But for many, winding down our brains can be harder than we expect. For the high-strung among us, this can be because of anxious thoughts or extensive to-do lists for the following day.

Then, the more you stare at the ceiling, the more you toss and turn.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), this is a common problem. Racing and intrusive thoughts are the most frequently reported symptoms of chronic insomnia. Experts say these anxiety-filled cerebral whirlwinds cause your mind to latch onto ideas, creating a sense of arousal and alertness.

Though nighttime mind-wandering may feel inescapable, there are things you can do to reset. Cognitive shuffling is an effective method. You can think of this as a type of word game. To “play,” you pick a word at random. Then, for each letter of the word, you think of as many corresponding words as you can for five to 10 seconds before moving on to the next letter.

Sensory grounding helps, too. This technique fastens your attention to the world around you by instructing you to count five things that interact with your senses — naming what you can feel, smell, taste, hear and see.

And if neither of those options sound soothing, some people enjoy mental “walk-throughs.” To try this, you picture walking through a memory. It could be an old soccer field, your childhood house or another setting that calms your brain.

Ultimately, there are plenty of ways to coax your brain into peacefully nodding off. And yes, you can always count sheep.