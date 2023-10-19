© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Threats on Muslim and Jewish communities rise amid conflict

Published October 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

As the brutal war between Hamas and Israel continues, the conflict has sparked an increase in threats and attacks on Muslim and Jewish communities around the world.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes talks with Basim Elkarra, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in the Sacramento Valley about what he’s seeing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

