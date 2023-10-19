Threats on Muslim and Jewish communities rise amid conflict

As the brutal war between Hamas and Israel continues, the conflict has sparked an increase in threats and attacks on Muslim and Jewish communities around the world.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes talks with Basim Elkarra, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in the Sacramento Valley about what he’s seeing.

