Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST

Israel presses its military operation in Gaza. Ex-President Trump to testify in fraud trial. Epic Games will be in federal court in San Francisco for the start of an anti-trust case against Google.

Copyright 2023 NPR
