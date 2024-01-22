© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Swatting generates fear and intimidation. It can also destabilize democracy

Published January 22, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST
Swatting is a false 911 call that elicits an armed police response. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The rise of political violence in the United States includes increasing threats to public officials and election officials. Swatting, one type of threat, has been on the rise. It involves a false 911 call that leads to an armed police response.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an authoritarianism expert, explains why swatting is not only a physical threat, it is also an attack on law enforcement and an attack on truth. She is a history professor at New York University, author of the substack newsletter “Lucid” and author of “Strongment: Mussolini to the Present.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ben-Ghiat about the impact of swatting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

