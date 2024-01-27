'Wait Wait' for January 27: With Not My Job guest Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Tom Papa, and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Ken Sticks Up for Barbie; Submersible Luxury; A New Way To Vacay

Panel Questions

The Vanity of Rats

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone being roped into one last job, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on things that aren't quite treasure, they're more treasure-y

Janet Yellen is the secretary of the Treasury of the United States, so naturally, we've asked her about things that are treasure-y, specifically, the items people bring onto the Antiques Roadshow

Panel Questions

A Surprise From Hollywood; An Internet Thief Revealed

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Strained Relations With England; No Pants, No Problem; Bigfoot's Secret Revealed

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the billion dollar sub, what will be the next hot toy for billionaires.

