Bucs struggle in 23-17 setback to Vikings, fall to 0-3 and lose Mayfield to injury

Myles Price returned a punt 86 yards for a score, Kyler Murray threw a 41-yard TD pass to Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16 on Sunday.

It was a costly game for both teams.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his thumb on a desperation pass late in the fourth quarter. He was screaming in pain on the ground before walking off and was replaced by rookie Jalon Daniels in the final minute.

Coach Todd Bowles announced after the game that Mayfield had dislocated the right thumb on the his throwing hand. Mayfield is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan Monday morning.

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t return for Minnesota after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 for the first time since 2014, when they finished 2-14 and got the No. 1 overall draft pick the following spring, taking Jameis Winston.

Since starting the 2025 season 6-2, the team is 2-10 under Todd Bowles, who dropped to 35-36 in the regular season and 1-3 in the playoffs as Tampa Bay's head coach.

The Vikings are 3-0 for the second time in three years.

Mayfield hasn’t played like a $55 million-a-year quarterback since the Buccaneers gave him a $165 million extension before the season. He completed 17 of 34 for 217 yards with one TD and one interception, taking six sacks.

Tampa Bay’s woeful offense couldn’t do much against coordinator Brian Flores’ defense.

Mayfield had an 85-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin Jr. on third-and-30 negated by a holding penalty on Luke Goedeke in the third quarter.

That summed up the offense’s struggles.

Mayfield’s 14-yard scramble on second-and-9 later was negated by a holding penalty on Payne Durham. But the Bucs got a first down on third-and-29 when Joshua Metellus hit Emeka Egbuka helmet-to-helmet. Again, the offense had to settle for a field goal. Chase McLauglin’s 54-yarder cut it to 17-16.

Will Reichard’s 56-yard field goal extended Minnesota’s lead to 20-16 with 3:10 remaining. He added a 43-yarder to cap the scoring.

Murray was 15 of 29 for 168 yards with one TD pass and one interception in his first full game with the Vikings. He sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the season opener and Carson Wentz led Minnesota to consecutive wins.

Murray connected with Addison on a deep throw on third-and-8 to give the Vikings a 17-10 lead in the second quarter. Addison beat Jacob Parrish in one-on-one coverage, making a smooth adjustment on the ball.

After A’Shawn Robinson intercepted Murray’s pass to set up a first down at the Vikings’ 22 in the third quarter, the Bucs went nowhere. Bucky Irving ran 3 yards and then dropped a pass. Mayfield got sacked on third down and McLaughlin’s 38-yarder cut it to 17-13.

The Buccaneers fell behind 10-0 after just one possession. Following a three-and-out, Tampa Bay punted to Price, who darted up the middle, cut to the right and sprinted down the sideline for his first career touchdown.

Mayfield fired a 40-yard TD pass down the seam to rookie Ted Hurst III to cut it to 10-7.

The Buccaneers had a first down at Minnesota’s 7 after Mayfield and Cade Otton connected on a 37-yard pass. But consecutive holding penalties on Cody Mauch and Graham Barton derailed the drive and McLaughlin kicked a 28-yard field goal to tie it.

Jefferson injured his right ankle when a defender fell on it. He walked to the locker room after watching a couple series.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Jalen McMillan left in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn't return.

The Bucs will try again to win their first game of the season next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

