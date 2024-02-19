© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Bobi Wine: The People's President' scores Oscar nomination

Published February 19, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST
Bobi Wine and his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulany, address the media before leaving their house for the Presidential Nominations on Nov. 03, 2020 in Kampala, Uganda. Popular singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known by his stage name of H.E. Bobi Wine, is set to appear before the Independent Electoral Commission this morning to be nominated to stand against incumbent Yoweri Museveni in the up coming Presidential elections in Uganda. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)
The National Geographic film “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film. It follows the titular Ugandan musician’s unsuccessful run for the Ugandan presidency in 2021.

We revisit Scott Tong’s conversation with Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyifrom July 2023.

