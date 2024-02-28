© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Sick shaming' at work in the post-pandemic world

Published February 28, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST

If you feel like more of your colleagues have been coming in sick this winter season, you’re not imagining it. Respiratory illnesses have stayed at a high level through the past few months.

It’s leading to some tense moments at work and what one Wall Street Journal column has coined as ‘sick shaming.’

The writer of that piece is Callum Borchers. He joins host Peter O’Dowd to talk about what that means and what is different about sickness and work since COVID-19 struck in 2020.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

