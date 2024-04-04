© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Disney survives internal fight over board seats

Published April 4, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

Disney CEO Bob Iger has staved off the threat of revolution at the vast media company. On Wednesday shareholders elected Iger’s preferred board, defeating activist investor Nelson Peltz and his allies’ attempts to grab seats and enact a different approach to the company whose shares continue to lose value.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fight and what’s next from MSNBC host and chief economic correspondent Ali Velshi.

