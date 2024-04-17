The tea on twins

Most of us like to thinkthere’sno one else like us, thatwe’reunique in every way. Butthere’sone group of people that complicates this idea.

Today, we’re talking about twins. (Siblings seem to be on the brain here in the public radio sphere.)

Between 1980 and 2009, the twin birth rate rose by 76 percent, according to a CDC study from 2012. And a study from 2021 published in the National Library of Medicine found that since the 1980s, the global twinning rate has increased by a third.

Studying twins doesn’t just benefit people with biological other halves. We dig into what twins can teach nontwins about what it means to be close to another person while maintaining your sense of self. And what our fascination with them says about us.

