© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The state of the student protests in support of Palestinians

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM EDT
Austin Police Department officers arrest a protester at UT Austin on April 29, 2024. 79 protesters were arrested at UT, including all participants of the "encampment." (Naina Srivastava, The Daily Texan)
Austin Police Department officers arrest a protester at UT Austin on April 29, 2024. 79 protesters were arrested at UT, including all participants of the "encampment." (Naina Srivastava, The Daily Texan)

Protests around Israel’s war in Gaza continue to rock university campuses across the country.

Many institutions, including Columbia where the protests began, have canceled their main commencement ceremonies or scaled back their plans.

Police have broken down tent encampments on quads and cleared out protesters holed up in buildings. Hundreds of students have been arrested or suspended.

Where do the protests now stand? And what do students make of universities’ response to them? We talk to a journalist in Austin who’s followed protests at University of Texas at Austin for months.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Michael Falero
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now