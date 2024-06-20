What mayors can learn from each other about infrastructure

There are myriad challenges when it comes to being the mayor of a city. You need to deal with state and regional governments, and you also need to apply for federal funds for local projects.

And on top of that, for local demands like ensuring safety, making sure there’s clean water to drink and that folks can get around, your job is where the rubber meets the road.

Many if not all of those things boil down to one issue: infrastructure. The literal physicalstuff it takes to get services to residents. Imagining it, planning it, funding it, and implementing it.

But what does that look like? And what can mayors across the country learn from each other in trying to do what’s best for their communities? We’re joined by two mayors and a government innovation expert who are participating in the Local Infrastructure Hub,a national program that helps cities and towns access federal grants, puts together trainings, and connects city leaders with policy experts and each other.

