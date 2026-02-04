If you’re pregnant and uninsured, Medicaid might be your answer

When she noticed an unusual craving for hot dogs, Matte’a Brooks suspected her body was telling her something, so she decided to take a pregnancy test. She took two just to be sure. Both were positive.

“I was definitely scared,” said Brooks, 23, who was uninsured. “I was like, OK … I’m pregnant, so where do I go from here?”

Until then she hadn’t thought much about health care, but that changed when she found out that her daughter was on the way.

Brooks got that news last winter. The mix of joy, anxiety, and excitement she felt mirrors what many new parents feel at this time of year. Many Americans find out in January or February that they’re expecting, because in the U.S., August has consistently high birth rates.

A growing body of research shows that prenatal care can make a huge difference to the long-term health of both the parent and baby. This is part of why every state offers health coverage to pregnant women who meet income requirements and might otherwise go uninsured.

As a result, Medicaid pays for more than 40% of births in the U.S. and an even higher percentage in rural areas, according to KFF. But Medicaid also comes with limitations, and providers may restrict how many Medicaid patients they take, since the payments are substantially lower than other insurers’.

Here are three things to know about signing up for Medicaid when pregnant.

1. Pregnancy Makes You a Priority

To sign up for government health care, you have to meet a number of requirements that vary widely by state. Most importantly, your income has to be below a certain threshold. In several states, most adults cannot qualify, regardless of income, if they’re not disabled or the parent of a child.

LISTEN: If you’re newly pregnant and not able to afford health insurance, you may qualify for Medicaid. Reporters Cara Anthony and Blake Farmer explain that every state has a program to provide coverage for pregnant people.



🎧 Play audio (MP3)

But the math is different for pregnancy. In Tennessee, for example, the eligibility cutoff in pregnancy is more than double the income threshold for some other residents. So if you didn’t qualify for Medicaid previously and are now pregnant, it’s worth double-checking your state’s requirements.

2. Getting Covered Can Be Surprisingly Easy

To apply, you’ll likely need to provide proof of income, your Social Security number, and proof of residency. Brooks, an Illinois resident, told HealthQ that she found the sign-up process surprisingly easy. She learned about Medicaid from the provider at her initial prenatal visit.

“They asked if I had insurance. I didn’t know anything at the time,” she said. The nonprofit clinic gave her some phone numbers for the state Medicaid agency. She called and went to an in-person appointment to complete her application. She walked out of the office with coverage. In 28 states, pregnancy results in “presumptive eligibility,” which provides immediate coverage — even without confirmation of the pregnancy — while the application goes through the approval process.

3. Coverage Can Go Beyond Standard Medical Care

Medicaid provides all prenatal care at no out-of-pocket cost and usually a full year of postpartum care. That’s what happened to Brooks: Her appointments, medications, and delivery were free.

States cover dental, vision, and mental health care to varying degrees. Ashley Farrell, who lost her job when she was pregnant and applied to Medicaid in Georgia, said she received “rewards for going to your appointments,” including grocery cards and a breast pump. Benefits vary by state.

People and Policy

Some maternal health advocates are worried about how Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will affect pregnancy coverage. Though it’s unclear when or how, states might scale back eligibility or offerings for expectant mothers.

Katherine Ruppelt at Nashville Public Radio contributed to this report.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism.