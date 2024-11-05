Swing states still haven't been called. Here are some Tiny Desk concerts to watch in the meantime

No, we still don't know who won the U.S. presidential race. While state results are pouring in, the seven most-watched swing states have not yet been called.

NPR's live coverage on air and on this blog can keep you abreast of every twist, turn and trend as we wait for definitive results. But remember, as NPR's political reporters have long warned, it might be a while.

Looking for something else to watch while you wait? We recommend some classic Tiny Desk concerts.

Or if you'd rather fall down a YouTube rabbit hole, the latest episode of our Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast has some suggestions.

