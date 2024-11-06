© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELECTION RESULTS: Trump wins; how the Tampa Bay area voted in key local races

Nevada votes against election reform. It's part of a trend.

By Benjamin Swasey
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:30 AM EST

With one exception, the push for election reform has so far had an unsuccessful night, according to race calls by the Associated Press.

Nevada voters turned down an effort to switch to nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections. It would have transformed voting in the key state. A similar measure in Idaho has failed.

In Oregon, voters will not establish ranked choice voting. South Dakota will not switch to nonpartisan primaries. Other measures in Arizona, Colorado and Montana face uphill battles, according to early results. It’s also too early to call Alaska’s effort to repeal nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice voting.

A redistricting reform effort in Ohio — with ballot language many voters found confusing — lost as well.

Reformers’ lone success came in Washington, D.C., which voted in favor of semi-open primaries and ranked choice voting.

You can find the results of all these ballot measures here.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Presidential Election
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
See stories by Benjamin Swasey
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now