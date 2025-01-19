© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Photos: Families reunite as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect

By Majd Al-Waheidi,
Virginia Lozano
Published January 19, 2025 at 9:53 PM EST
A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted after their release from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 20, 2025.
Mussa Qawasma
/
REUTERS
After 15 months of war, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday morning.

The long-awaited truce sparked brief celebrations in Gaza, saw the release of three Israeli women from captivity, and freed approximately 90 Palestinians. As Israeli forces withdrew from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, many Palestinians returned to find the homes they were forced to flee reduced to rubble.

The three-phase agreement is intended to secure a permanent end to the war, but significant details of the second and third phases remain unclear. Here are some visuals capturing scenes from Gaza and Israel:

Palestinian men waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags sit on top of a Red Cross bus carrying released prisoners from Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank are met by a crowd of family members and friends in Beitunia, outside Ramallah, in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2025.
JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Freed Palestinian prisoners ride in a bus after their release from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 20, 2025.
Ammar Awad / Reuters
/
Reuters
Friends of Emily Damari, hold a sign with her image that reads 'Our Emily, Welcome home, Our hero' on Jan. 19, 2025.
Maya Levin for NPR /
An Israeli military helicopter with Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, inside on Jan. 19, 2025.
Maya Levin for NPR /
People celebrate as Freed Israeli hostages arrive in Ramat Gan after their release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip on Jan. 19, 2025.
Ilia Yefimovich / picture alliance via Getty Images
/
picture alliance via Getty Images
Supporters and relatives of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Palestinian militants, react while watching a live television broadcast on the release of Israeli hostages, at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, on Jan. 19, 2025.
Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 female Israeli hostages to Red Cross at al-Saraya as part of 1st phase of ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Gaza on Jan. 19, 2025.
Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu via Getty Images
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
A Palestinian family holds up flags and celebrates their return to Rafah, Gaza Strip, on January 19, 2025.
Saeed Jaras / Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty Images
/
Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty Images
An aid truck enters Palestinian territories from Rafah Border Crossing on Jan. 19, 2025.
Anas Baba/NPR /
Family members and relatives of Palestinian prisoners, wait for their release, while standing on a hill above the Ofer Prison, in the west of Ramallah on January 19, 2025.
JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians carry a wounded man through the streets of Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Jan. 19, 2025.
Saeed Jaras / Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty images
/
Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty images
Smoke rises after an explosion in northern Gaza, before a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas goes into effect, as seen from Israel, Jan. 19, 2025.
Maya Levin for NPR /
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
Virginia Lozano
