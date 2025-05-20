© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Moody's downgraded U.S. credit rating

Published May 20, 2025
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

Last week, Moody’s — the influential credit ratings agency — downgraded the U.S. credit rating. The U.S. had held the top ‘AAA’ rating since 1949, but now is one notch lower, at AA1.

This means all three of the major credit rating companies of the world — the others being S&P Capital and Fitch — have now all moved the U.S down from the top rating.

For more on what it all means, the role of these companies and what led to this change, host Scott Tong speaks to Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

