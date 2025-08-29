© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump administration selects RFK Jr. deputy as acting CDC director

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT

After firing the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Trump administration has now chosen investor Jim O’Neill as acting director. O’Neill was serving as the deputy secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dan Diamond, White House reporter with the Washington Post, who first reported the news. He focuses on policy and public health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
