Former FBI director Comey indicted, and Trump promises to prosecute more political enemies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss all of the important political developments of the week, including how Democrats and Republicans are portraying the federal indictment Thursday night of President Trump’s longtime political enemy, former FBI director James Comey.

Margaret Talev of Axios and Sahil Kapur of NBC News join us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
