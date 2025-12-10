Silver prices hit new record: Why that matters to you

The price of silver has surged to a new record level, rising above $60 per troy ounce on New York’s Commodity Exchange for the first time.

The precious metal, which has doubled in value since the start of the year, is now outpacing the growth of gold.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with industry expert Robert Gottlieb, author of the upcoming book “Mastering Gold and Silver Markets.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR