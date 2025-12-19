© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Trump brings his economic message to battleground state North Carolina

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:14 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan discuss the latest in politics with Bloomberg’s Mario Parker and Axios’ Margaret Talev, including whether President Trump’s economic message is connecting in battleground states such as North Carolina, and Friday’s deadline for the Department of Justice to release all of its files about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, once a friend of Trump’s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now