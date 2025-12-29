Americans are selling plasma to make extra money

With rising rent, utilities and the cost of groceries, a growing number of people are selling their blood plasma to make extra money. The U.S. is one of a handful of nations that allows people to sell their plasma.

Some say the multi-billion-dollar industry of turning human plasma into life-saving medications exploits America’s poor. But there is evidence that areas with blood plasma selling centers benefit economically with fewer payday loans and reduced crime.

David Martin Davies from Texas Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR