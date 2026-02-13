Two hours of sitting thwarts high cardio fitness

You might want to avoid sitting down for this news.

A recent study found that it isn’t enough to be cardiovascularly fit. Sitting can apparently undo what we usually think exercise ensures — good health.

British researchers found that being in good shape still carries the same risk of blood-vessel damage as occurs in less fit individuals after just two hours of daily sitting.

The study involved men ages 18 to 45. So, scientists do not yet know if the same holds true for older adults or women.

Modern society demands a lot of sitting. We sit at our computers. Truck drivers sit behind the wheel for hours. We sit in office cubicle farms. And, of course, we sit while watching television.

Many use standing desks at work. However, they aren’t an option for everyone due to the cost. And frankly, not everyone wants to stand all day.

Researchers measured study participants’ heart rate and blood pressure. The well-conditioned men had lower resting heart rates and blood pressure than those who were unfit. After two hours of sitting, however, measures of blood vessel health were comparable to those of less fit individuals.

That’s a problem for many people. According to one estimate, young adults spend six hours a day sitting.

Surprisingly, scientists found that participants who drank high-flavanol cocoa preserved their blood vessel function. Flavanols are a natural compound found in plant-based foods. They can protect cells from damage and support heart health.

So, stand down. You don’t want to be sedentary. But a hot cocoa might be a good drink of choice if you’re going to be sitting for a while.