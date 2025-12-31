© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
The year in science: From a tiny T. rex to interstellar visitors

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST
Dire wolf pups. (Business Wire/AP)
Business Wire/AP
Dire wolf pups. (Business Wire/AP)

2025 was a year packed with scientific discovery, with stories as large as the galaxy and as small as the DNA from a 24-million-year-old rhinoceros tooth (albeit an extinct one).

In between, there were triumphs, including advances in transplanting animal organs into people, and harbingers of danger, like the growing measles crisis in the U.S. that could cause the country to lose its measles elimination status.

Smithsonian Magazine science editor Carlyn Kranking joins host Robin Young to discuss it all. Kranking is the co-author of the recent article “The Ten Most Significant Science Stories of 2025, From Medical Breakthroughs to an Interstellar Visitor.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
