Former Trump administration officials calls on president to let Venezuelans run their country

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
Government supporters hold posters that read in Spanish, "The empire kidnapped them; we want them back," during a protest demanding President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores release from U.S. custody in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Government supporters hold posters that read in Spanish, "The empire kidnapped them; we want them back," during a protest demanding President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores release from U.S. custody in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Former Trump administration official Elliot Abrams is calling on the President to let Venezuelans run Venezuela.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Abrams. He was a special representative for Venezuela during President Trump’s first term, and during the 1980s, he served as an assistant secretary of state under former President Ronald Reagan. Now he’s a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
