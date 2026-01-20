© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
How Europe is responding to Trump's escalating pressure campaign in Greenland

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:49 AM EST

President Trump is ramping up tariff threats against Europe as part of his escalating pressure campaign to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Liana Fix, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about how European nations are responding and the tools that they have to defend their territory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
