DeSantis says he favors a Rays stadium on the Hillsborough College property

The Tampa Bay Rays' new owners would like to build a baseball stadium on land now occupied by Hillsborough College's North Dale Mabry campus.

If that plan comes to fruition, it has the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who added his support during a news conference in Pinellas Park on Tuesday.

"Obviously, they've got to iron out details, but basically we're supportive of them pursuing that partnership," DeSantis said of the Rays. "I think it could be good for them, I think it could be good for the state, but I definitely think it could be really good for this (Tampa) region — but particularly that part of the region."

DeSantis, a Pinellas County native, has long said he's confident baseball could succeed in the Tampa area given the right circumstances, citing the attendance draw for hockey in downtown Tampa.

"The new Rays ownership is committed," DeSantis said. "I see the Tampa Bay Lightning; like, they sell out. It's, like, an amazing thing. You know me, growing up, I didn't know very many hockey fans, right? Almost everyone I knew liked baseball on some level.

"So that tells me baseball can succeed in the Tampa Bay area, I have no doubt it can succeed."

The Rays' ownership, led by co-owner Patrick Zalupski, has said it wants to build a mixed-use development on a site of least 100 acres. It would be anchored by a stadium but also include hotels, retail, restaurants and bars to generate revenue that helps offset the project's cost.

DeSantis, who was Pinellas Park to announce increased funding for nursing education, said the 108-acre Hillsborough College site would fit that model.

"You've got to get a mix of location," DeSantis said. "Obviously, you do need a more modern stadium, but you also have to have other things that draw people to go.

"And so, that site, first of all it could be very good for (Hillsborough College). I met with the president (Ken Atwater) about it, I think he's excited about the possibility."

Among the possible scenarios is the college relocating to a new district as part of the development. The campus dates to 1970.

"I think the vision for what it would mean for (Hillsborough College) ... there's a lot of things that, quite frankly, need to be done there, too, with some of their facilities," DeSantis said. "Now, I helped with kind of their newest building. We did that under my tenure, and that's good. But some of the other stuff, you know, really, I think, has gotten older."

While DeSantis said the state is "not going to help finance the stadium," he said there are other infrastructure areas in which it can assist. As an example, he cited the state's fast-tracking of an Interstate 75 exit to accommodate a Buc-ee's store in Ocala.

The Rays have played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg since their inception in 1998, except for last season when they played at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. That was because the Trop was damaged by Hurricane Milton in 2024.

The college property on Dale Mabry Highway is across the street from Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and adjacent to Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

DeSantis said the site would not only be good to ensure baseball remains in the area, but also could revitalize that immediate area as a whole.

"The football stadium's great, but it needs some love, I think, right?" DeSantis said. "It needs some rejuvenation, and this could potentially be something. Not just having a park, but having restaurants, hotels, some other things where it becomes something that people are drawn to."

The Bucs, whose lease is slated to end in 2028, have stated their plans for a major renovation of Raymond James Stadium rather than seek a new facility. The team and Tampa Sports Authority, which manages the 28-year-old facility, have been conducting separate assessments, with plans to coordinate once both sides complete their evaluations.

