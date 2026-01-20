Hillsborough College opens talks on building Rays' ballpark on campus land

Hillsborough College has taken the first step toward converting its North Dale Mabry campus into a mixed-use development anchored by a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The state college's District Board of Trustees voted unanomously to approve a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the Rays to begin negotations over the project.

The memorandum gives the college an exclusive period of six months to reach a preliminary agreement with the Rays.

Rays CEO Ken Babby, part of a group that purchased the club in October, called the vote the beginning of a journey. He also acknowledged the prevous owners' many attempts to move on from Tropicana Field since 2005.

"While I joke that we've only been here for 16 weeks, we are not unaware or uninformed by just how long and how much fatigue has gone around the dilemma of where is the future of the Tampa Bay Rays," he told board members.

The Rays envision a fixed-roof stadium as the anchor for the projec, which that would include hotels, retail, restaurants and bars. They said the revenue stream from the surrounding development is needed to help finance the stadium.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Rays CEO Ken Babby addresses the Hillsborough College District Board of Trustees during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Babby wouldn't comment on how much public money the Rays are seeking or how much they will chip in for the project. Construction of the stadium alone is estimated to be at least $1.3 billion.

"This whole conversation today is more than just building a ballpark. We're talking about building a district in a community that's going to bring $34 billion of economic impact to the region," he said. "We're talking about 12,000 new jobs. We're talking about rejuvenating a college and creating a workforce development program – and, oh, by the way, also creating the future home of Major League Baseball in our region."

Negotiations would include relocation of the 50-year-old campus to a "College District" on the southwest corner of the 113-acre property. The Rays would develop the side facing Dale Mabry Highway and Raymond James Stadium.

College president Ken Atwater said the vote puts his school and the team at the center of Tampa's future. He was vague on the cost of moving to the College District but said about $50 million in renovations were needed for 1970s-era campus.

"Just the opportunity to reimage ourselves into brand new facilities over 600,000 square feet of learning space that we're looking at doing is a tremendous advantage for us," Atwater said.

"This partnership represents a transformational opportunity for Hillsborough College and most importantly for the student experience. A project of this scale and vision creates new pathways for learning, workforce development, internships, and career connected education that directly benefits our students, faculty and staff."

Courtesy Hillsborough College This is an artist's rendering of what land on the campus would be available for a new development.

Students and staff would use temporary facilities on the north end of the property while the new campus is built.

Only one faculty member spoke at Tuesday's board meeting before the vote. Josh Corson, an English professor, said the average rent around Tropicana Field, the Rays' current home in St. Petersburg, is much more expensive than most students and faculty can afford.

"I ask you to consider who this deal really serves. Because based on the numbers, a redevelopment deal with the Tampa Bay Rays is not in the best interest of Hillsborough Community College's students, alumni, staff and faculty," he told board members.

Joe Robinson, a member of the West Tampa Development Corp. and Tampa Sports Authority, said the campus is part of the Drew Park Community Redevelopment Agency, which means future increases in property taxes could be plowed back into the district.

"There's good things besides the school," he said. "There'll be development, mixed use. You're close to [Tampa International Airport]. You're right across the street, and this could be a sports corridor, a destination."

Rays managing partner and co-chair Pat Zalupski has said the goal is to have the stadium ready for the 2029 season. The Rays' lease at Tropicana Field expires after the 2028 season.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Hillsborough College president Ken Atwater, center, is flanked by Rays CEO Ken Babby, right, and Gregory Celestan, chair of the board of trustees.

After purchasing the Rays, Zalupski said building a stadium was his group's top priority. His criteria included a public-private partnership and at least 100 acres for mixed-use development. His group quickly focused on the Hillsborough College campus.

Former managing partner Stuart Sternberg canceled a deal to build a stadium as part of a mixed-use development on the Historic Gas Plant site, where Tropicana Field is located. The deal died after Hurricane Milton ripped off the dome's fabric roof and the team had to play the 2025 season at Tampa's Steinbrenner Field.

Tropicana Field is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Ironically, Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees, would be adjacent to the northeast boundary of the Rays' development.

Hillsborough College is owned by the state. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis added his support.

"Obviously, they've got to iron out details, but basically we're supportive of them pursuing that partnership," DeSantis said of the Rays. "I think it could be good for them, I think it could be good for the state, but I definitely think it could be really good for this (Tampa) region — but particularly that part of the region."

DeSantis ruled out state subsides to build a stadium. But he said there are other infrastructure areas in which it can assist.