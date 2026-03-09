© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
DOJ releases additional Epstein files related to Trump

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 9, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT

The Justice Department published more than 1,000 new pages to the public database on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. More than a dozen are related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, after an NPR investigation found dozens appeared to be missing from the public database.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR political reporter Stephen Fowler.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
