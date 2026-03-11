© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Almost half of Americans support National Guard monitoring polling places, poll finds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 11, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

Almost half of Americans say they support the idea of the National Guard monitoring polling places in the November midterm elections, according to a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. It is not legal for the federal government to order such monitoring. It shows a shift in the way Americans view election security.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR correspondent Miles Parks about the findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
