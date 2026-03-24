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How did an assignment to write about sports betting turn into a gambling compulsion? Pretty easily

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 24, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Jeff Chiu/AP
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

When Atlantic writer McKay Coppins was offered the opportunity to spend an NFL season exploring sports betting by wagering on the games’ outcomes and writing about it, he shrugged off a trusted advisor’s simple warning: “Be careful.”

By the time the season was over, a frazzled Coppins had lost more than $9,000 of the $10,000 the Atlantic had advanced him for the project. Coppins writes, “When I’d started this project, I had presented it to my bishop as journalism; at some point it had veered into obsession.”

He joins host Robin Young to talk  about”Sucker: My Year As A Degenerate Sports Gambler,” a deep dive into what he learned about the industry, its powerful grip on the nation, and the allure of having a “casino in your pocket.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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