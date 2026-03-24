Bucs linebacker Lavonte David is retiring after 14 seasons with Tampa Bay

Lavonte David is retiring after playing all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David made the announcement Tuesday at the team’s practice facility.

“I feel it’s time to move on and find a different path in life, be a dad to that amazing little girl over there,” David said. “Having a girl helped me become a man, helped me understand what’s important in life.”

The 36-year-old linebacker was the heart and soul of Tampa Bay’s defense, helping the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl by dominating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Feb. 7, 2021.

David is one of only five players in the past 35 seasons with 40 or more sacks and 35 or more takeaways. Hall of Famers Jason Taylor, Junior Seau, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher are the other four.

Lavonte, thank you for 14 incredible years 🫶 pic.twitter.com/49bbGDpZ69 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2026

David finished tied with Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles (1,714) in franchise history, according to team stats. David is the franchise record holder in forced fumbles (33) and fumble recoveries (21), third in games played (215) and games started (215) and fifth in sacks (42 1/2). Additionally, David holds the franchise playoff records for total tackles (79) and solo tackles (57).

“Lavonte’s mark on our franchise could never be overstated,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said. “For the entirety of his 14-year career, Lavonte set the standard for professionalism, leadership and consistency. He embodies everything that it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and he is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever put on this uniform. His contributions to our franchise, to his teammates and to this community will leave an impact far beyond his playing years.”

A second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2012, David was a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and made the second team in 2016 and 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and missed just 14 games in 14 years.

BUC FOR LIFE.



Tampa Bay is forever changed because of you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/09AvsOKqJM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2026

David choked up talking about his parents and the sacrifices they made for him and his siblings, saying his dad would take him to practice on a bicycle because his mom needed the family car for work.

He said he almost quit football when his mother passed away in 2016.

“The day she passed away, I thought I lost it all,” David said. “Luckily, I had friends and family by my side.”

The Buccaneers signed veteran linebackers Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom in free agency, providing depth in advance of David’s departure.

David’s decision marks the end of another era in Tampa Bay. Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans left the Buccaneers after 12 seasons, signing with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

Both David and Evans were fan and coach favorites, team leaders and staples in the community throughout their tenure with the team.

Several of his teammates and members of the organization filled the auditorium for David’s announcement.

“For the past 14 seasons, Lavonte David has personified what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He was a selfless leader both on and off the field, playing with passion and a genuine love for the game. He leaves a legacy as a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest players in franchise history, setting a standard that will continue to impact our organization for years to come,” The Glazer Family, owners of the Buccaneers, said in a statement. “Today, we celebrate Lavonte’s legendary career as one of the most accomplished players of his era and thank him for the many memorable moments he provided our fans. Beyond the statistics and accolades, he will be remembered throughout Tampa Bay for his humble demeanor and strong commitment to our community. We wish him well on his journey after football and look forward to honoring his Hall of Fame-worthy achievements in the near future.”

