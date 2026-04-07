© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
WUSF's Longest Table has been moved to Thursday, April 9th. For the latest updates, visit https://www.wusflongesttable.org/.

U.S. strikes Kharg Island as Trump threatens to wipe out Iran's bridges and power plants

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

The U.S. attacked military targets on Iran’s main oil depot in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island, on Tuesday morning. The attacks come as Trump is threatening to bomb all of Iran’s bridges and power plants if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night.

NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now